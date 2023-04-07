Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) is predicted to post EPS of -0.09 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.50% to $2.76. During the day, the stock rose to $3.07 and sunk to $2.66 before settling in for the price of $2.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDIO posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$10.25.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.63.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.80%, in contrast to 55.60% institutional ownership.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.66) by $0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28212.65.

In the same vein, CDIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc., CDIO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.13 million was inferior to the volume of 3.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 129.44% that was lower than 253.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.