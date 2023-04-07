Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.88

As on April 06, 2023, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.21% to $0.47. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4754 and sunk to $0.45 before settling in for the price of $0.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRDL posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$2.08.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -46.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5547, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8252.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.42%, in contrast to 14.39% institutional ownership.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -48.16.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in the upcoming year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, CRDL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., CRDL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 74700.0 was lower the volume of 96497.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.0304.

Raw Stochastic average of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.04% that was lower than 94.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.