CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.1561: Right on the Precipice

As on April 06, 2023, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.33% to $0.91. During the day, the stock rose to $0.91 and sunk to $0.89 before settling in for the price of $0.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBAT posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$1.70.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 72.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 655.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $82.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0097, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1561.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1054 employees. It has generated 49,971 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 58,336. The stock had 1.10 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.70, operating margin was -22.24 and Pretax Margin of +102.20.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.32%, in contrast to 2.40% institutional ownership.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2010, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +116.74 while generating a return on equity of 66.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 655.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 52.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.84, and its Beta score is 2.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.98.

In the same vein, CBAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12.

Technical Analysis of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CBAK Energy Technology Inc., CBAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 65400.0 was lower the volume of 0.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0370.

Raw Stochastic average of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.35% that was higher than 47.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.