Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) went down -1.01% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on April 06, 2023, Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) started slowly as it slid -1.01% to $45.04. During the day, the stock rose to $45.5144 and sunk to $44.70 before settling in for the price of $45.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUN posted a 52-week range of $37.58-$57.00.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 736.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.29.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4400 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 34,161 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,783. The stock had 16.74 Receivables turnover and 0.79 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.97, operating margin was +20.63 and Pretax Margin of +20.45.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Cedar Fair L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 67.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 10, this organization’s Director bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 44.15, making the entire transaction reach 66,225 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,397.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.85) by $2.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 736.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.31, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.13.

In the same vein, FUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cedar Fair L.P., FUN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.14 million was lower the volume of 0.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.46% that was lower than 19.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.