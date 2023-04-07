CEVA Inc. (CEVA) recent quarterly performance of 13.61% is not showing the real picture

CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.31% to $28.96. During the day, the stock rose to $29.29 and sunk to $28.58 before settling in for the price of $29.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEVA posted a 52-week range of $23.71-$39.20.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $662.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.24.

CEVA Inc. (CEVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. CEVA Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 89.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s Director sold 6,104 shares at the rate of 32.95, making the entire transaction reach 201,127 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,904. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 2,331 for 34.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 79,254. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,263 in total.

CEVA Inc. (CEVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.17) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

CEVA Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CEVA Inc. (CEVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 194.80.

In the same vein, CEVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CEVA Inc. (CEVA)

[CEVA Inc., CEVA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of CEVA Inc. (CEVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.24% that was lower than 37.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.