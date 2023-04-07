Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) PE Ratio stood at $6.93: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.91% to $5.46. During the day, the stock rose to $5.555 and sunk to $5.44 before settling in for the price of $5.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHMI posted a 52-week range of $4.58-$7.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 328.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $136.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.17.

It has generated -1,271,583 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,811,583. The stock had -0.27 Receivables turnover and -0.01 Total Asset turnover.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 17.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29, this organization’s President bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 5.13, making the entire transaction reach 7,693 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,264.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.27) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of 8.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 328.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.93, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.52.

In the same vein, CHMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, CHMI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.47 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.27% that was lower than 35.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.