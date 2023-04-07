Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) recent quarterly performance of -1.44% is not showing the real picture

Analyst Insights

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 4.58% at $4.11. During the day, the stock rose to $4.25 and sunk to $3.97 before settling in for the price of $3.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CJJD posted a 52-week range of $1.43-$9.65.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 15.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $82.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.07.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.05%, in contrast to 11.10% institutional ownership.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52.

In the same vein, CJJD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.97.

Technical Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.16% that was lower than 221.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

