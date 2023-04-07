Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $131.37K

As on April 06, 2023, Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: CHT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.05% to $39.49. During the day, the stock rose to $39.62 and sunk to $39.412 before settling in for the price of $39.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHT posted a 52-week range of $32.90-$44.91.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $775.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $775.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.84.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 19872 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.88, operating margin was +21.56 and Pretax Margin of +21.58.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +16.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: CHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14.

In the same vein, CHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.54.

Technical Analysis of Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., CHT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.14 million was better the volume of 0.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 9.19% that was lower than 12.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.