Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.37

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 0.86% at $17.66. During the day, the stock rose to $17.835 and sunk to $17.20 before settling in for the price of $17.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTRN posted a 52-week range of $15.48-$35.24.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 197.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $142.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.63.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.53, operating margin was +1.41 and Pretax Margin of +9.56.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. Citi Trends Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 95.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Chief Merchandising Officer sold 1,942 shares at the rate of 24.46, making the entire transaction reach 47,501 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,578. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 12, Company’s SVP, Planning and Allocation sold 1,815 for 31.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 57,989. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,446 in total.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +7.41 while generating a return on equity of 41.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 197.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 50.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.48, and its Beta score is 2.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18.

In the same vein, CTRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.16 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.11% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.47% that was higher than 63.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.