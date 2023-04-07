ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.08

As on April 06, 2023, ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.92% to $0.90. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9002 and sunk to $0.7921 before settling in for the price of $0.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLIR posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$1.68.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7996, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8551.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 14 employees. It has generated 50,583 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -657,583. The stock had 7.40 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -117.30, operating margin was -1262.77 and Pretax Margin of -1300.16.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.67%, in contrast to 7.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 08, this organization’s Director bought 1,591,594 shares at the rate of 1.11, making the entire transaction reach 1,766,669 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,583,234. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Director bought 45,000 for 1.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 150,000 in total.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1300.00 while generating a return on equity of -88.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 89.37.

In the same vein, CLIR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ClearSign Technologies Corporation, CLIR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 43120.0 was better the volume of 27920.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.0678.

Raw Stochastic average of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 100.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.24% that was lower than 89.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.