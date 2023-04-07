Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) EPS growth this year is 30.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.65% at $5.13. During the day, the stock rose to $5.36 and sunk to $5.09 before settling in for the price of $5.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLPR posted a 52-week range of $5.20-$9.86.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $82.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.31.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 147 employees. It has generated 882,626 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -38,993. The stock had 17.00 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.52, operating margin was +21.38 and Pretax Margin of -9.69.

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. Clipper Realty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.33%, in contrast to 34.00% institutional ownership.

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4.42 while generating a return on equity of -28.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clipper Realty Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.40%.

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64.

In the same vein, CLPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR), its last 5-days Average volume was 69120.0 that shows progress from its year to date volume of 42062.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.36% that was higher than 35.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.