Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) went up 2.20% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 2.20% at $1.86. During the day, the stock rose to $1.8785 and sunk to $1.81 before settling in for the price of $1.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADD posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$9.35.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was -18.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -251.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8605, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4673.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 52 employees. It has generated 317,675 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,484,772. The stock had 2.64 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.61, operating margin was -477.62 and Pretax Margin of -467.39.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.45%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -467.39 while generating a return on equity of -123.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -251.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.07.

In the same vein, ADD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -17.21.

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD), its last 5-days Average volume was 70180.0 that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.1809.

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 204.81% that was higher than 105.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

