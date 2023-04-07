Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) last month volatility was 2.10%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on April 06, 2023, Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) started slowly as it slid -1.27% to $88.39. During the day, the stock rose to $89.00 and sunk to $87.42 before settling in for the price of $89.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COLM posted a 52-week range of $65.02-$98.32.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $80.97.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 9450 employees. It has generated 366,592 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 32,957. The stock had 6.69 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.05, operating margin was +11.28 and Pretax Margin of +11.47.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Columbia Sportswear Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.70%, in contrast to 50.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 29, this organization’s EVP & CFO bought 500 shares at the rate of 72.99, making the entire transaction reach 36,494 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,197. Preceding that transaction, on May 06, Company’s EVP, CAO, Gen. Counsel bought 300 for 76.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,904. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,981 in total.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.28) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +8.99 while generating a return on equity of 15.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.20% and is forecasted to reach 6.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.82, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55.

In the same vein, COLM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Columbia Sportswear Company, COLM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.25 million was lower the volume of 0.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.61% While, its Average True Range was 1.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.43% that was lower than 27.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.