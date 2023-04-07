Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is -1.63% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE: CCU) set off with pace as it heaved 0.13% to $15.12. During the day, the stock rose to $15.31 and sunk to $15.03 before settling in for the price of $15.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCU posted a 52-week range of $9.31-$16.60.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $184.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9354 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.13, operating margin was +8.43 and Pretax Margin of +5.41.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Beverages – Brewers industry. Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.00%, in contrast to 20.00% institutional ownership.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +4.36 while generating a return on equity of 9.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE: CCU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.67, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82.

In the same vein, CCU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.81, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A., CCU]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.12 million was inferior to the volume of 0.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.49% that was lower than 28.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.