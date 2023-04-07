Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.11 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.09% to $129.49. During the day, the stock rose to $130.01 and sunk to $128.74 before settling in for the price of $129.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAP posted a 52-week range of $113.21-$165.90.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $130.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $134.18.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Credicorp Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.10%, in contrast to 75.40% institutional ownership.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.91) by -$0.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.20% and is forecasted to reach 70.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Credicorp Ltd. (BAP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.38, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.56.

In the same vein, BAP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.45, a figure that is expected to reach 16.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 70.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Credicorp Ltd., BAP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.28 million was inferior to the volume of 0.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.58% While, its Average True Range was 3.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.46% that was lower than 29.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.