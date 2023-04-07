Danaos Corporation (DAC) surge 1.25% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on April 06, 2023, Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) started slowly as it slid -1.24% to $54.32. During the day, the stock rose to $55.37 and sunk to $53.95 before settling in for the price of $55.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAC posted a 52-week range of $51.10-$94.53.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 17.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.89.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1558 workers. It has generated 576,855 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 324,744. The stock had 21.43 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.74, operating margin was +62.05 and Pretax Margin of +58.13.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Danaos Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.70%, in contrast to 21.40% institutional ownership.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +56.30 while generating a return on equity of 24.06.

Danaos Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.70% and is forecasted to reach 23.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Danaos Corporation (DAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.00, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.61.

In the same vein, DAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 27.22, a figure that is expected to reach 5.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 23.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Danaos Corporation (DAC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Danaos Corporation, DAC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.18 million was better the volume of 0.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Danaos Corporation (DAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.32% that was lower than 32.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.