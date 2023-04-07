Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 85693.0

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 5.37% to $1.57. During the day, the stock rose to $1.59 and sunk to $1.41 before settling in for the price of $1.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DGHI posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$3.89.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5340, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0214.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13 employees. It has generated 2,406,428 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 27,905. The stock had 39.90 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.60, operating margin was +1.94 and Pretax Margin of +10.38.

Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Digihost Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.68%, in contrast to 7.98% institutional ownership.

Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +1.16 while generating a return on equity of 0.71.

Digihost Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.90%.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.30, and its Beta score is 7.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.53.

In the same vein, DGHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.68.

Technical Analysis of Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)

[Digihost Technology Inc., DGHI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.1565.

Raw Stochastic average of Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.58% that was lower than 136.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.