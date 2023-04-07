Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.91

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 2.02% at $31.87. During the day, the stock rose to $32.44 and sunk to $31.12 before settling in for the price of $31.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGRX posted a 52-week range of $23.87-$51.60.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 512.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $409.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.09.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 134 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.81, operating margin was +29.55 and Pretax Margin of +19.40.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 89.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 06, this organization’s Director sold 6,800 shares at the rate of 30.99, making the entire transaction reach 210,732 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,600.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 17.39.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 512.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.55, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.12.

In the same vein, EGRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.76, a figure that is expected to reach 1.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.22% While, its Average True Range was 1.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.99% that was higher than 35.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.