Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) Moves -0.10% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE: EIM) flaunted slowness of -0.10% at $10.28, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $10.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EIM posted a 52-week range of $9.38-$11.54.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $739.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.28.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Portfolio Management bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 10.37, making the entire transaction reach 259,190 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,415. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21, Company’s Portfolio Management bought 22,665 for 10.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 247,275. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,415 in total.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE: EIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.54.

In the same vein, EIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.63.

Technical Analysis of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, EIM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.15 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.28% that was higher than 12.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.