ECB Bancorp Inc. (ECBK) volume hits 65458.0: A New Opening for Investors

As on April 06, 2023, ECB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: ECBK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.23% to $13.14. During the day, the stock rose to $13.2699 and sunk to $12.7501 before settling in for the price of $13.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ECBK posted a 52-week range of $13.00-$16.91.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $119.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.95.

ECB Bancorp Inc. (ECBK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. ECB Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 19.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 07, this organization’s EVP, COO and CFO bought 6,000 shares at the rate of 14.20, making the entire transaction reach 85,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,040. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 16, Company’s President and CEO bought 7,105 for 14.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,747. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,105 in total.

ECB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: ECBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ECB Bancorp Inc. (ECBK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.79.

In the same vein, ECBK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19.

Technical Analysis of ECB Bancorp Inc. (ECBK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ECB Bancorp Inc., ECBK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 31700.0 was better the volume of 12333.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of ECB Bancorp Inc. (ECBK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.44% that was higher than 27.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.