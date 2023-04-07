EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) volume hits 89059.0: A New Opening for Investors

As on April 06, 2023, EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.91% to $10.65. During the day, the stock rose to $10.93 and sunk to $10.27 before settling in for the price of $10.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDAP posted a 52-week range of $6.00-$12.65.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -495.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $377.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.48.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. EDAP TMS S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.00%, in contrast to 37.20% institutional ownership.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

EDAP TMS S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -495.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.29.

In the same vein, EDAP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [EDAP TMS S.A., EDAP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 72340.0 was better the volume of 54439.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.62% that was lower than 35.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.