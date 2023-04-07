EPR Properties (EPR) Open at price of $38.36: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) flaunted slowness of -1.92% at $37.77, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $38.6062 and sunk to $37.58 before settling in for the price of $38.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPR posted a 52-week range of $33.92-$55.84.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.16.

EPR Properties (EPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the EPR Properties industry. EPR Properties’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.65%, in contrast to 80.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13, this organization’s Director bought 500 shares at the rate of 45.14, making the entire transaction reach 22,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 500.

EPR Properties (EPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.55) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EPR Properties (EPR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.66, and its Beta score is 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.17.

In the same vein, EPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EPR Properties (EPR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [EPR Properties, EPR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.54 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.77% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.

Raw Stochastic average of EPR Properties (EPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.03% that was higher than 29.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.