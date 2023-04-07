Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) volume hits 72650.0: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) set off with pace as it heaved 1.02% to $232.25. During the day, the stock rose to $233.44 and sunk to $230.04 before settling in for the price of $229.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ERIE posted a 52-week range of $158.46-$286.49.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $235.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $233.75.

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance Brokers industry. Erie Indemnity Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 36.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 750 shares at the rate of 252.72, making the entire transaction reach 189,536 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,997.

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.71) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Erie Indemnity Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.30% and is forecasted to reach 7.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.42, and its Beta score is 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 114.11.

In the same vein, ERIE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.11, a figure that is expected to reach 1.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Erie Indemnity Company, ERIE]. Its last 5-days volume of 87260.0 was inferior to the volume of 96029.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.00% While, its Average True Range was 4.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.13% that was lower than 30.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.