Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) EPS is poised to hit 0.28 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Thursday, Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE: ERO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.84% to $17.59, before settling in for the price of $16.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ERO posted a 52-week range of $8.07-$18.72.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 29.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.67.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ero Copper Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE: ERO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.89, and its Beta score is 2.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.65.

In the same vein, ERO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ero Copper Corp., ERO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.13 million was better the volume of 0.1 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.54% that was lower than 48.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.