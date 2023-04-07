Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) EPS is poised to hit 3.00 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: AGM) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.21% to $133.09. During the day, the stock rose to $133.90 and sunk to $128.568 before settling in for the price of $130.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGM posted a 52-week range of $90.38-$149.37.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 12.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $134.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $116.94.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 158 workers. It has generated 3,319,278 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,127,494. The stock had 2.10 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was +87.77 and Pretax Margin of +43.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 79.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 124.77, making the entire transaction reach 249,546 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,637. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Director sold 344 for 145.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,065. This particular insider is now the holder of 824 in total.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.91) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +33.97 while generating a return on equity of 14.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.10% and is forecasted to reach 13.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: AGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.59, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.85.

In the same vein, AGM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.87, a figure that is expected to reach 3.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM)

[Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, AGM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.31% While, its Average True Range was 4.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.87% that was higher than 30.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.