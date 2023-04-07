Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) 20 Days SMA touch -24.02%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.21% at $2.08, before settling in for the price of $2.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FCUV posted a 52-week range of $1.92-$11.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $127.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.07.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. Focus Universal Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.59%, in contrast to 8.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 07, this organization’s Director sold 25,903 shares at the rate of 10.22, making the entire transaction reach 264,797 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,546. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02, Company’s Director sold 16,150 for 10.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 164,892. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 254.92.

In the same vein, FCUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07.

Technical Analysis of Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 86852.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.33% that was higher than 86.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.