Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) PE Ratio stood at $108.79: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on April 06, 2023, Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.19% to $69.95. During the day, the stock rose to $70.4071 and sunk to $68.579 before settling in for the price of $69.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRHC posted a 52-week range of $38.17-$82.07.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 103.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.07.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2810 employees. It has generated 253,652 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 91,917. The stock had 2.85 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +84.37, operating margin was +59.29 and Pretax Margin of +39.39.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Freedom Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.57%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 72.10, making the entire transaction reach 216,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,006.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.14) by -$2.74. This company achieved a net margin of +36.24 while generating a return on equity of 55.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freedom Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.70%.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $108.79, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.25.

In the same vein, FRHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.64.

Technical Analysis of Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Freedom Holding Corp., FRHC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.17 million was lower the volume of 0.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.59% While, its Average True Range was 2.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.17% that was lower than 43.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.