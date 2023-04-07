Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) PE Ratio stood at $14.71: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.79% to $30.26. During the day, the stock rose to $30.95 and sunk to $30.16 before settling in for the price of $30.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FDP posted a 52-week range of $22.63-$32.49.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.78.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 29168 employees. It has generated 110,085 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,461. The stock had 9.78 Receivables turnover and 1.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.97, operating margin was +2.91 and Pretax Margin of +2.67.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Farm Products industry. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.30%, in contrast to 66.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s VP, Central America sold 1,600 shares at the rate of 30.43, making the entire transaction reach 48,685 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 262. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s VP South America sold 1,485 for 30.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,854. This particular insider is now the holder of 68 in total.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +2.24 while generating a return on equity of 5.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.71, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33.

In the same vein, FDP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., FDP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.31 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.19 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.55% that was lower than 25.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.