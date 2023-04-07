Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.2155: Right on the Precipice

As on April 06, 2023, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX) started slowly as it slid -7.49% to $0.59. During the day, the stock rose to $0.65 and sunk to $0.58 before settling in for the price of $0.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRTX posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$18.94.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -51.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4982, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2155.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 16 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +98.72, operating margin was -310.15 and Pretax Margin of -303.93.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.58%, in contrast to 11.90% institutional ownership.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.89) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -303.93 while generating a return on equity of -131.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.40%.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38.

In the same vein, FRTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.57.

Technical Analysis of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc., FRTX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.15 million was lower the volume of 0.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.1050.

Raw Stochastic average of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.03% that was lower than 119.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.