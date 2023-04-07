Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Moves -4.52% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.52% to $0.40. During the day, the stock rose to $0.45 and sunk to $0.38 before settling in for the price of $0.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VINE posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$4.30.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8876, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6590.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 16 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.23, operating margin was -586.20 and Pretax Margin of -586.14.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Beverages – Wineries & Distilleries industry. Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s Director sold 2,837 shares at the rate of 2.44, making the entire transaction reach 6,922 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,676. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s Director sold 7,163 for 2.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,109. This particular insider is now the holder of 54,513 in total.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -586.14 while generating a return on equity of -127.66.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.34.

In the same vein, VINE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.12.

Technical Analysis of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Fresh Vine Wine Inc., VINE]. Its last 5-days volume of 38040.0 was inferior to the volume of 87770.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.0779.

Raw Stochastic average of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.72% that was lower than 137.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.