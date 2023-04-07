Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) went up 0.38% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) set off with pace as it heaved 0.38% to $0.56. During the day, the stock rose to $0.57 and sunk to $0.54 before settling in for the price of $0.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FURY posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$0.79.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 227.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $105.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5935, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4709.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Fury Gold Mines Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.13%, in contrast to 11.89% institutional ownership.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of 14.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fury Gold Mines Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 227.30%.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.59, and its Beta score is 1.16.

In the same vein, FURY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22.

Technical Analysis of Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Fury Gold Mines Limited, FURY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.16 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.0460.

Raw Stochastic average of Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.98% that was higher than 69.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.