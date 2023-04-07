Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) PE Ratio stood at $10.62: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.84% at $8.01. During the day, the stock rose to $8.1526 and sunk to $8.01 before settling in for the price of $8.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTX posted a 52-week range of $5.57-$8.65.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -51.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $495.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.25.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7300 employees. It has generated 387,419 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,151. The stock had 4.45 Receivables turnover and 1.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.31, operating margin was +13.07 and Pretax Margin of +13.77.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Garrett Motion Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.20% institutional ownership.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +5.72.

Garrett Motion Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -51.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.62, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.04.

In the same vein, GTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.29 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.33% that was lower than 37.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.