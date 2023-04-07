Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) latest performance of 3.19% is not what was on cards

As on April 06, 2023, Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.19% to $14.55. During the day, the stock rose to $14.76 and sunk to $14.03 before settling in for the price of $14.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNE posted a 52-week range of $6.10-$14.86.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 66.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 249.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $373.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.29.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 172 employees. It has generated 2,524,312 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 458,880. The stock had 5.87 Receivables turnover and 1.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.78, operating margin was -11.98 and Pretax Margin of +24.57.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Genie Energy Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.50%, in contrast to 26.30% institutional ownership.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2019, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +18.18 while generating a return on equity of 36.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genie Energy Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 249.40%.

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.91, and its Beta score is 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.30.

In the same vein, GNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.11.

Technical Analysis of Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Genie Energy Ltd., GNE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.13 million was better the volume of 0.1 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.86% that was lower than 60.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.