GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) EPS is poised to hit -0.20 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 0.98% at $0.72. During the day, the stock rose to $0.74 and sunk to $0.7003 before settling in for the price of $0.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOVX posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$4.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7488, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0316.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 14 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.96, operating margin was -17207.47 and Pretax Margin of -17198.35.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 11.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 21, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.10, making the entire transaction reach 11,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,613. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 01, Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for 0.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 820. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,860 in total.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -17198.35 while generating a return on equity of -90.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in the upcoming year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 229.02.

In the same vein, GOVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.31 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.0549.

Raw Stochastic average of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.63% that was lower than 128.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.