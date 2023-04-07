Search
Sana Meer
Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) PE Ratio stood at $18.20: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) set off with pace as it heaved 0.04% to $46.43. During the day, the stock rose to $46.545 and sunk to $45.7712 before settling in for the price of $46.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ROCK posted a 52-week range of $36.58-$57.53.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.94.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20, this organization’s Director bought 1,600 shares at the rate of 38.16, making the entire transaction reach 61,053 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,683.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.73) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.20, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.98.

In the same vein, ROCK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Gibraltar Industries Inc., ROCK]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.25 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.82% that was lower than 30.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

