Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) Open at price of $4.96: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.01% at $4.92. During the day, the stock rose to $4.96 and sunk to $4.82 before settling in for the price of $4.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GILT posted a 52-week range of $4.95-$8.82.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -94.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $273.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.90.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 987 employees. It has generated 242,999 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,006. The stock had 3.41 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.24, operating margin was +4.20 and Pretax Margin of +2.97.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.20%, in contrast to 32.00% institutional ownership.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.47 while generating a return on equity of -2.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -94.80%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.14.

In the same vein, GILT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10.

Technical Analysis of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.14 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.36% that was lower than 39.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.