Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) latest performance of -2.74% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.74% to $0.66. During the day, the stock rose to $0.70 and sunk to $0.6613 before settling in for the price of $0.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GSMG posted a 52-week range of $0.57-$1.54.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8417, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2488.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 138 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.17, operating margin was +17.01 and Pretax Margin of +17.10.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.43%, in contrast to 19.90% institutional ownership.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +17.12 while generating a return on equity of 16.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.90%.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.67, and its Beta score is -0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.96.

In the same vein, GSMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.40.

Technical Analysis of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, GSMG]. Its last 5-days volume of 81600.0 was inferior to the volume of 0.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.0442.

Raw Stochastic average of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.77% that was lower than 44.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.