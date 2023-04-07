Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $188.56K

As on April 06, 2023, Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.05% to $42.12. During the day, the stock rose to $42.22 and sunk to $41.52 before settling in for the price of $42.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDEN posted a 52-week range of $32.53-$55.68.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 58.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.59.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6400 employees. It has generated 175,269 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 12,867. The stock had 57.21 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.27, operating margin was +13.32 and Pretax Margin of +7.39.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Golden Entertainment Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.60%, in contrast to 71.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 06, this organization’s EVP and COO sold 13,672 shares at the rate of 42.01, making the entire transaction reach 574,361 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 235,764. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 05, Company’s EVP and COO sold 11,328 for 42.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 475,889. This particular insider is now the holder of 249,436 in total.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.34 while generating a return on equity of 24.49.

Golden Entertainment Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 58.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.22, and its Beta score is 2.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.42.

In the same vein, GDEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Golden Entertainment Inc., GDEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.17 million was lower the volume of 0.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.09% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.63% that was higher than 34.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.