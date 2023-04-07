Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.62

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.39% to $114.77. During the day, the stock rose to $115.59 and sunk to $114.13 before settling in for the price of $115.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LOPE posted a 52-week range of $78.37-$121.60.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $113.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $99.62.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5500 employees. It has generated 165,692 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 33,577. The stock had 12.03 Receivables turnover and 0.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.57, operating margin was +26.06 and Pretax Margin of +26.35.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s Director sold 1,614 shares at the rate of 107.27, making the entire transaction reach 173,134 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,972. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,000 for 90.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 90,370. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,369 in total.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.87) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +20.26 while generating a return on equity of 21.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.30% and is forecasted to reach 7.14 in the upcoming year.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.04, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.93.

In the same vein, LOPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE)

[Grand Canyon Education Inc., LOPE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.22% While, its Average True Range was 2.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.82% that was lower than 20.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.