Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY) surge 15.39% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on April 06, 2023, Gravity Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.74% to $65.75. During the day, the stock rose to $66.83 and sunk to $61.40 before settling in for the price of $62.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRVY posted a 52-week range of $36.08-$64.87.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 51.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 151.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $453.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.30.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 262 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.10, operating margin was +23.57 and Pretax Margin of +23.99.

Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Gravity Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.30%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +15.93 while generating a return on equity of 31.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gravity Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.20%.

Gravity Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.56, and its Beta score is 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.53.

In the same vein, GRVY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.69.

Technical Analysis of Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gravity Co. Ltd., GRVY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 35740.0 was better the volume of 21665.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.98% While, its Average True Range was 2.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.36% that was lower than 48.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.