Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) 14-day ATR is 0.61: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) set off with pace as it heaved 1.05% to $16.31, before settling in for the price of $16.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDOT posted a 52-week range of $14.96-$30.29.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $803.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.83.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Green Dot Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 94.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 15, this organization’s Director sold 500 shares at the rate of 22.48, making the entire transaction reach 11,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,055. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 15, Company’s Director sold 500 for 24.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,440. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,555 in total.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.68, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.16.

In the same vein, GDOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Green Dot Corporation, GDOT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.25 million was inferior to the volume of 0.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.54% that was lower than 45.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.