GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.89

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.12% to $0.46. During the day, the stock rose to $0.516 and sunk to $0.45 before settling in for the price of $0.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTBP posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$3.29.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6740, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6917.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. GT Biopharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 7.70% institutional ownership.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -124.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

GT Biopharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in the upcoming year.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09.

In the same vein, GTBP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP)

Going through the that latest performance of [GT Biopharma Inc., GTBP]. Its last 5-days volume of 94740.0 indicated improvement to the volume of 92436.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.0884.

Raw Stochastic average of GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 154.83% that was higher than 94.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) last month volatility was 4.28%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Steve Mayer -
As on April 06, 2023, nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) started slowly as it slid -0.73% to $9.51. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) average volume reaches $431.69K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Shaun Noe -
Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.06% at $70.41. During the day, the...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) last week performance was -6.64%

Sana Meer -
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (NYSE: HY) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.23% to $45.56....
Read more

