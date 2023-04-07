Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) last month performance of -3.56% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE: GPOR) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.37% at $75.81. During the day, the stock rose to $78.64 and sunk to $75.69 before settling in for the price of $78.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPOR posted a 52-week range of $60.15-$108.10.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 16.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 164.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $71.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $81.58.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 212 workers. It has generated 10,452,283 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,875,785. The stock had 8.43 Receivables turnover and 0.99 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.71, operating margin was +66.19 and Pretax Margin of +21.22.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.3) by $0.83. This company achieved a net margin of +17.95 while generating a return on equity of 56.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 164.10% and is forecasted to reach 28.02 in the upcoming year.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE: GPOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.89.

In the same vein, GPOR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 21.50, a figure that is expected to reach 4.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 28.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE: GPOR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.92% While, its Average True Range was 3.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.97% that was lower than 52.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.