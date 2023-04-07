Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) PE Ratio stood at $22.25: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) set off with pace as it heaved 3.80% to $9.01. During the day, the stock rose to $9.12 and sunk to $8.605 before settling in for the price of $8.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HNRG posted a 52-week range of $3.36-$11.57.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 551.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $296.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.64.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 980 employees. It has generated 362,886 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 18,474. The stock had 11.28 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.38, operating margin was +6.77 and Pretax Margin of +5.58.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Thermal Coal industry. Hallador Energy Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 44.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 21, this organization’s Director sold 80,043 shares at the rate of 5.56, making the entire transaction reach 445,039 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 20, Company’s Director sold 18,428 for 5.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105,073. This particular insider is now the holder of 80,043 in total.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by $0.73. This company achieved a net margin of +5.09 while generating a return on equity of 9.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 551.60%.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hallador Energy Company (HNRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.25, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1480.79.

In the same vein, HNRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Hallador Energy Company, HNRG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.24 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.2 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.84% that was lower than 71.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.