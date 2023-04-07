Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) EPS is poised to hit -0.17 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 11.91% at $4.98, before settling in for the price of $4.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCDI posted a 52-week range of $3.58-$76.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 119.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.42.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate – Development Industry. Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.03%, in contrast to 9.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 15.02, making the entire transaction reach 15,017 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Director bought 6,000 for 1.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,015. This particular insider is now the holder of 74,000 in total.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$7.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $4.2) by -$11.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 12.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 119.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in the upcoming year.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06.

In the same vein, HCDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -16.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.29 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 72386.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.93% While, its Average True Range was 1.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 202.07% that was higher than 153.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.