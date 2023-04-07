High Tide Inc. (HITI) volume hits 90336.0: A New Opening for Investors

As on April 06, 2023, High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.08% to $1.34. During the day, the stock rose to $1.34 and sunk to $1.28 before settling in for the price of $1.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HITI posted a 52-week range of $1.03-$4.61.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 104.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $126.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3449, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5129.

High Tide Inc. (HITI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry. High Tide Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.44%, in contrast to 7.74% institutional ownership.

High Tide Inc. (HITI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

High Tide Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for High Tide Inc. (HITI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, HITI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of High Tide Inc. (HITI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [High Tide Inc., HITI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.19 million was lower the volume of 0.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.0832.

Raw Stochastic average of High Tide Inc. (HITI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.39% that was higher than 57.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.