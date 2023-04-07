Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.81

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 2.19% to $2.80, before settling in for the price of $2.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUSA posted a 52-week range of $2.30-$8.60.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 21.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.76.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Houston American Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.70%, in contrast to 12.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25, this organization’s CEO and President sold 4,630 shares at the rate of 4.02, making the entire transaction reach 18,613 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 671,540. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 4.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 65,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 157,976 in total.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 24.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.60.

In the same vein, HUSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

[Houston American Energy Corp., HUSA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.06% that was higher than 57.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.