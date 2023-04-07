Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Open at price of $3.06: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) established initial surge of 1.69% at $3.00, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.06 and sunk to $2.935 before settling in for the price of $2.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUDI posted a 52-week range of $2.86-$192.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -30.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.05.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. industry. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.24%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -30.40%.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.58.

In the same vein, HUDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.14.

Technical Analysis of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Huadi International Group Co. Ltd., HUDI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.37 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.35% that was lower than 93.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.