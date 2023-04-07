Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.14 million

As on April 06, 2023, Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) started slowly as it slid -1.00% to $78.02. During the day, the stock rose to $79.37 and sunk to $77.94 before settling in for the price of $78.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUBG posted a 52-week range of $60.81-$104.67.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 110.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $80.13.

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. Hub Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 96.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 85.60, making the entire transaction reach 428,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,132. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 09, Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 141,561 for 104.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,862,489. This particular insider is now the holder of 141,561 in total.

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.34) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 110.20% and is forecasted to reach 7.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 51.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hub Group Inc. (HUBG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.34, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.58.

In the same vein, HUBG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.63, a figure that is expected to reach 1.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hub Group Inc. (HUBG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hub Group Inc., HUBG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.2 million was lower the volume of 0.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.01% While, its Average True Range was 2.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.86% that was lower than 30.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.