iCAD Inc. (ICAD) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.16

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 2.73% at $1.32. During the day, the stock rose to $1.33 and sunk to $1.21 before settling in for the price of $1.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICAD posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$4.66.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9888, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4506.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 136 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.10, operating margin was -49.85 and Pretax Margin of -49.28.

iCAD Inc. (ICAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. iCAD Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 48.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s insider bought 40,000 shares at the rate of 1.30, making the entire transaction reach 52,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 12, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 38,960 for 2.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 106,653. This particular insider is now the holder of 188,725 in total.

iCAD Inc. (ICAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -48.87 while generating a return on equity of -33.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

iCAD Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for iCAD Inc. (ICAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22.

In the same vein, ICAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of iCAD Inc. (ICAD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.1382.

Raw Stochastic average of iCAD Inc. (ICAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.04% that was lower than 100.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.